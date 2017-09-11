President to open renovated Estonian embassy in Moscow April 18

Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid will on April 18 make a working visit to the Russian capital Moscow where she will open the renovated building of the Estonian embassy, informed LETA/BNS.

"In Moscow, there is the first representation of our state abroad in history and today it is the biggest and one of the most important bilateral embassies of Estonia. It is the front line of our diplomacy," Lauri Kuusing, foreign affairs adviser to the president, said.





He said one of the goals of the visit is to acknowledge all those who stand for the interests of Estonia and the rights of Estonian citizens at the front line of foreign policy every day.





Kuusing said the Russian Foreign Ministry was informed about the president's upcoming visit but no bilateral meetings had been agreed to date.





The last time a president of Estonia visited Russia was in 2011, when President Toomas Hendrik Ilves went to the city of St. Petersburg to attend the re-consecration of St. John's Church.





The Estonian embassy has been based in the same building in a historical part of the Russian capital in the immediate neighborhood of the Kremlin, the Arbat Square and the Moscow Conservatory from the very beginning. Estonia appointed its first ambassador to Russia in February 1921 and the Estonian embassy was one of the first foreign embassies in Bolshevik Russia. Designing work for the renovation of the building started in 2014 and construction work began in fall 2016.





The final cost of the renovation of the Estonian embassy in Moscow was 20 million euros, two million euros less than initially planned. Spokespeople for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told in November 2018 that the ministry in part conducted works on a smaller scale and cheaper in order to solve critical situations related to the condition of buildings elsewhere.