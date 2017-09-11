Baltic States – CIS, Energy, Russia
Russia ready to work in BRELL energy ring until 2025 on former terms
"We're ready to work in the ring, including until 2025.
The continuation of work is possible on the previous terms," Kozak was
reported by Interfax news agency as saying.
"Trials [of the work of the Kaliningrad energy system
on an isolated basis] in a test mode will take place in May of this year. As
for trials in the Baltic States, we've been informed that they'll wait for the
results of trials in the Kaliningrad region and then make a decision on the
time frame for carrying out tests in their own countries," Kozak said.
The electricity ring of Belarus, Russia, Estonia, Latvia,
and Lithuania provides for synchronization of the work of the countries' energy
systems at a uniform frequency of 50 GHz. The basis of the system is an agreement
signed on Feb. 7, 2001.
In June 2018, the Baltic States, Poland, and the European Union signed an agreement on the synchronization of power lines, which is planned to be completed by 2025.
