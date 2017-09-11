Russia ready to work in BRELL energy ring until 2025 on former terms

Russia is ready to work in the BRELL energy ring, which also includes the Baltic states and Belarus, until 2025 on former terms, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak told journalists, writes LETA/BNS.

"We're ready to work in the ring, including until 2025. The continuation of work is possible on the previous terms," Kozak was reported by Interfax news agency as saying.

"Trials [of the work of the Kaliningrad energy system on an isolated basis] in a test mode will take place in May of this year. As for trials in the Baltic States, we've been informed that they'll wait for the results of trials in the Kaliningrad region and then make a decision on the time frame for carrying out tests in their own countries," Kozak said.

The electricity ring of Belarus, Russia, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania provides for synchronization of the work of the countries' energy systems at a uniform frequency of 50 GHz. The basis of the system is an agreement signed on Feb. 7, 2001.





In June 2018, the Baltic States, Poland, and the European Union signed an agreement on the synchronization of power lines, which is planned to be completed by 2025.