Baltic States – CIS, Legislation, Lithuania, Russia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 31.01.2019, 09:56
Lithuanian watchdog finds violations in 2 Russian TV channels' reports about partisans
A report in the Vremya (Time) news program of Latvia-registered Pirmais Baltijas Kanals Lietuva about a commemoration of the Day of Freedom Fighters in the Seimas on January 13 contained "false, slanderous and war-inciting information about Lithuanian and Latvian partisans", it said.
According to the watchdog, the news report violated a law that prohibits inciting to war and disseminating disinformation and information which is slanderous and offensive to a person and degrades his or her honor and dignity.
This is the first recorded violation of this type by Pirmais Baltijas Kanals Lietuva in a year. LRTK may imposed restrictions on a EU-registered channel only after it has established three such violations.
The watchdog has also established a violation, the second one in a year, by NTV Mir Lithuania, a Russian-language TV channel of the UK-registered broadcaster Baltic Media Alliance Ltd.
A report shown on its Weekly Review program on January 20 claimed that partisans killed peaceful civilians and were involved in the Holocaust and that historical facts are falsified in Lithuania and Latvia, the commission said.
Lithuania has in the past subjected several Russian TV channels to the maximum possible one-year rebroadcasting restrictions for incitement to war and hatred.
- 31.01.2019 Revenue Service dismantles major marijuana growing operation on the outskirts of Riga
- 31.01.2019 Winergy wind farm developer threatens legal action against Latvia over plan to scrap MPC
- 30.01.2019 Спикеры «ЮгТранса»: инвестируем в транспорт!
- 30.01.2019 Литовская Kauno tiltai получила заказ в Швеции на 19 млн. евро
- 30.01.2019 KNAB officers leave Usakovs' home without taking the mayor along
- 30.01.2019 KNAB обыскал Ушакова и оставил дома
- 30.01.2019 KNAB carrying out search in offices of Riga Mayor Usakovs
- 30.01.2019 Сотрудники KNAB провели обыски в кабинете и по месту жительства мэра Риги Нила Ушакова
- 30.01.2019 KNAB пришел в Рижскую думу
- 30.01.2019 KNAB officers arrive at Riga City Council