Estonian PM, business delegation visiting Kazakhstan

Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas on Sunday embarked on a visit to Kazakhstan and will be accompanied by representatives of 25 Estonian enterprises, who are seeking cooperation opportunities in Kazakhstan in the fields of transport and logistics, waste treatment and e-services, reported LETA/BNS.

Kazakhstan has the largest economy in Central Asia and is an important strategic partner to the European Union, government spokespeople told. According to Ratas, Estonian entrepreneurs have expressed a significant interest in the Kazakhstan market, and while trading has somewhat increased in the last years, the overall economic relations are still rather modest.





"Our entrepreneurs see cooperation opportunities in all connected to innovation and the e-services, as well as the industries of engineering, food, and defense. Another purpose of this visit is to improve Estonian and Kazakhstani cooperation in education and research. Estonian and Kazakh universities welcome curious students and researchers from both countries with open arms," Ratas said.





The prime minister will participate in the opening of the Astana Hub, introduce the development and possibilities of the Estonian e-state at the international innovation forum "Digital Bridge", and hand over the Best Digital Initiative award. He has also scheduled meetings with Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev, Prime Minister Bakhytzhan Sagintayev, chairman of the Kazakhstani Senate Kassym-Jomart Kemeluly Tokayev, and the Estonia-Kazakhstan parliamentary group.





On Tuesday, Ratas will visit the 125-year-old Petrovka village, which is partially of Estonian origin, and unveil the Alzhir commemorative stone.





Enterprise Estonia has organized the visit for the business delegation accompanying the prime minister.





The prime minister will return to Estonia on Tuesday evening.