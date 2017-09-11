Baltic States – CIS, Estonia, EU – CIS, Russia
Russian parlament endorses financing for cross-border program with Estonia
"Cross-border cooperation between Estonia and the Russian Federation
is one of the fields which have functioned well so far, and the current program
enables to strengthen it further," spokesperson for the Estonian Foreign
Ministry Britta Tarvis told.
The aim of the three-way program is to support the development and
competitiveness of border regions. The total size of the program is 34.2 mln
euros, with most of the funding coming from the EU. Estonia will contribute 9 mln
and Russia 8.4 mln euros. The cooperation program helps to finance five large
infrastructure projects, with 20 mln euros in total funding.
About one-third of the money goes to large infrastructure projects, while
projects of smaller scale have received approximately 10 mln euros.
According to the Estonian ministry, the aim is to support cooperation
between and competitiveness of the border regions and solve the day-to-day
concerns and problems of residents of the border areas, which are difficult for
small communities to solve on their own, in collaboration between the state
institutions and local authorities of Estonia and Russia in a constructive and
non-politicized manner. These include the construction and development of
border checkpoints, small ports, matters of environmental safety, development
of tourism and entrepreneurship. The cooperation program also helps increase
mutual understanding on both sides of the border, the Foreign Ministry
believes.
The projects carried out with the help of the joint program include
construction of border checkpoints at Narva and Ivangorod, building and
reconstruction of wastewater treatment systems in the cities and rural regions
next to the border in Pskov, Gdov, Pechory and elsewhere. The money has also
been use to reconstruct a road between the towns of Varska, Estonia and
Pechory, Russia.
The five big projects that have received approvals under the current
financing agreement are aimed at preserving the cultural heritage of the border
regions, raising their tourism and business potential, promoting environmental
protection in the border lakes and protecting common water stocks, as well as
increasing the efficiency of throughput at border checkpoints.
The current cooperation program is a follow-up to the cooperation carried
out under the Estonia-Latvia-Russia cross-border program under the previous EU
financing period in 2007-2013.
The governments of Estonia and Russia approved the documents of the
program in June 2015 and they were approved by the European Commission in December
the same year. The Russian government referred the financing agreement to the
State Duma for ratification at the beginning of this month as its provisions
ran counter to Russian legislation.
