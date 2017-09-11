Russian parlament endorses financing for cross-border program with Estonia

The State Duma lower house of the Russian parliament on Thursday ratified the financing agreement for the cross-border program between Estonia and Russia for 2014-2020, the three parties to which are the European Union, Estonia and Russia, informs LETA/BNS.

"Cross-border cooperation between Estonia and the Russian Federation is one of the fields which have functioned well so far, and the current program enables to strengthen it further," spokesperson for the Estonian Foreign Ministry Britta Tarvis told.





The aim of the three-way program is to support the development and competitiveness of border regions. The total size of the program is 34.2 mln euros, with most of the funding coming from the EU. Estonia will contribute 9 mln and Russia 8.4 mln euros. The cooperation program helps to finance five large infrastructure projects, with 20 mln euros in total funding.

About one-third of the money goes to large infrastructure projects, while projects of smaller scale have received approximately 10 mln euros.





According to the Estonian ministry, the aim is to support cooperation between and competitiveness of the border regions and solve the day-to-day concerns and problems of residents of the border areas, which are difficult for small communities to solve on their own, in collaboration between the state institutions and local authorities of Estonia and Russia in a constructive and non-politicized manner. These include the construction and development of border checkpoints, small ports, matters of environmental safety, development of tourism and entrepreneurship. The cooperation program also helps increase mutual understanding on both sides of the border, the Foreign Ministry believes.





The projects carried out with the help of the joint program include construction of border checkpoints at Narva and Ivangorod, building and reconstruction of wastewater treatment systems in the cities and rural regions next to the border in Pskov, Gdov, Pechory and elsewhere. The money has also been use to reconstruct a road between the towns of Varska, Estonia and Pechory, Russia.





The five big projects that have received approvals under the current financing agreement are aimed at preserving the cultural heritage of the border regions, raising their tourism and business potential, promoting environmental protection in the border lakes and protecting common water stocks, as well as increasing the efficiency of throughput at border checkpoints.





The current cooperation program is a follow-up to the cooperation carried out under the Estonia-Latvia-Russia cross-border program under the previous EU financing period in 2007-2013.





The governments of Estonia and Russia approved the documents of the program in June 2015 and they were approved by the European Commission in December the same year. The Russian government referred the financing agreement to the State Duma for ratification at the beginning of this month as its provisions ran counter to Russian legislation.