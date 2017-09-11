Baltic States – CIS, Construction, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Funds
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 16.08.2018, 23:15
Estonian govt: Construction of eastern border to continue based on present project
According to Prime Minister Juri Ratas, the eastern border will definitely need to be
constructed to guarantee the security of Estonia as well as the Schengen area
partners. "Our eastern border is also the external border of NATO and the
European Union, which makes constructing a quality border even more
important," he said, adding that it would also help impede illegal
migration as well as human and weapon trafficking, protect the market and stop
contraband trade.
"The border project has not halted for one second and
we will continue building the eastern border at full speed, moving upward from
the common point on the Estonian-Latvian-Russian border," Interior
Minister Andres Anvelt said,
commenting on Thursday's decision. He added that it is wrong to talk about the
border getting more expensive as the cost of 190 mln was talked about in the
PPA project and the sum has stayed the same.
According to Anvelt, Thursday's decision showed that the
project solution presented by PPA in February is objective and appropriate --
it corresponds with the ambitions set for the border construction. This has
been also verified by the independent expert company IB Telora, the state real estate management company RKAS as well as
the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex).
"With available resources we will at once start
building four border sections, totaling 33 kilometers. When building the next
sections and applying for funding from the state budget, we need to take in
account the assessment of RKAS of the construction market -- that the costs of
the project might, but don't have to, grow up to 7% a year," Anvelt said.
"Border construction is Estonia's strategic investment
and we will take this message to the European Union's next budgetary period
negotiations," Anvelt said, adding that the government wants to use as
many external resources for the border construction as possible.
During the present budgetary period, Estonia can use 37 mln
euros of investments for constructing the border. "Considering that
investments connected to security, safety and border protection are growing on
the European level, we can definitely hope to get additional investments from
the next budgetary period for constructing the European Union's external
border," the interior minister said.
- 16.08.2018 Литва отстает от стран Балтии по темпам экспорта, Евростат
- 16.08.2018 airBaltic to launch direct flights from Tallinn to Malaga, Brussels, Copenhagen
- 16.08.2018 Министр обороны Польши: постоянные базы США будут созданы в Польше с высокой вероятностью
- 16.08.2018 Lithuanian competition watchdog drops Orlen Lietuva domination probe
- 16.08.2018 LVC: почти половина находящихся в ведении государства мостов находится в плохом техническом состоянии
- 16.08.2018 Lithuania lags behind other Baltic states in terms of 1H exports growth – Eurostat
- 16.08.2018 Poland's PSI fails to block Amber Grid's EUR 750,000 tender
- 16.08.2018 Летом 2019 года airBaltic полетит из Таллина в Малагу, Брюссель и Копенгаген
- 16.08.2018 Small Planet Airlines Poland announces new CEO
- 16.08.2018 Almost half of bridges maintained by LVC are in poor technical condition