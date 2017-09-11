Latvia wants to develop cooperation with Azerbaijan in food, pharmaceutical and agricultural sector

- Azerbaijan is an important economic cooperation partner of Latvia, Economics Minister Arvils Aseradens said during a meeting with Azerbaijan's Deputy Economics Minister Sahib Mammadov today, adding that Latvia is interested in developing cooperation with Azerbaijan in the food, pharmaceutical and agricultural sectors informed LETA/BNS.

During the meeting the officials discussed opportunities for stepping up economic cooperation between Latvia and Azerbaijan, the Economics Ministry's representative Elita Rubesa-Voravko.





Aseradens noted that Latvian companies are already doing business in Azerbaijan in fields like finances, legal counsel and services, transport and logistics, mechanical engineering, IT and telecommunications, food production, architecture, design, construction, chemical and pharmaceutical industries, tourism and education, and Latvia is interested in expanding this exchange.





Azerbaijan's deputy minister said during the conversation that Azerbaijan is interested in developing cooperation with Latvia in setting up joint food, pharmaceutical, manufacturing and agricultural ventures.





As Aseradens pointed out during the meeting with Mammadov, it is essential to work on boosting economic relations, especially trade. Latvia therefore welcomes the opening of Azerbaijan's Trading House in Riga, which will help introduce Azerbaijani products in Latvia.





Azerbaijan opened its Trading House in Riga, with Latvia chosen as the first EU member states for such a project. Azerbaijan's Trading House will offer products of 18 Azerbaijani companies and it will also work as Azerbaijan's tourism information center.