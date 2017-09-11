Baltic States – CIS, Cooperation, Latvia
Tuesday, 24.07.2018, 15:47
Latvia wants to develop cooperation with Azerbaijan in food, pharmaceutical and agricultural sector
During the meeting the officials discussed opportunities for
stepping up economic cooperation between Latvia and Azerbaijan, the Economics
Ministry's representative Elita Rubesa-Voravko.
Aseradens noted that Latvian companies are already doing
business in Azerbaijan in fields like finances, legal counsel and services,
transport and logistics, mechanical engineering, IT and telecommunications,
food production, architecture, design, construction, chemical and
pharmaceutical industries, tourism and education, and Latvia is interested in
expanding this exchange.
Azerbaijan's deputy minister said during the conversation
that Azerbaijan is interested in developing cooperation with Latvia in setting
up joint food, pharmaceutical, manufacturing and agricultural ventures.
As Aseradens pointed out during the meeting with Mammadov, it is essential to work on boosting economic relations, especially trade. Latvia therefore welcomes the opening of Azerbaijan's Trading House in Riga, which will help introduce Azerbaijani products in Latvia.
Azerbaijan opened its Trading House in Riga, with
Latvia chosen as the first EU member states for such a project. Azerbaijan's
Trading House will offer products of 18 Azerbaijani companies and it will also
work as Azerbaijan's tourism information center.
