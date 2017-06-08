Latvia-Russia border demarcation documents take effect

April 21, 2018 sees the coming into force of the Latvia-Russia border demarcation documents, reports LETA.

On this, the eight-year-long process of demarcation of the common border between the two countries has come to an end, the Foreign Ministry informs.





The Latvian Foreign Ministry evaluates positively the cooperation between Latvian and Russian experts in the demarcation process.





The joint Latvia-Russia Demarcation Commission was established under Article 5 of the Treaty between the Republic of Latvia and the Russian Federation on the State Border of Latvia and Russia signed in Moscow on 27 March 2007.





The first meeting of the Commission took place in Daugavpils on September 23, 2009. The border demarcation documents were signed at the concluding meeting of the Commission held in Riga on October 25, 2017. The documents were approved by the Government of Latvia on January 16, and by the Government of the Russian Federation – on February 21, 2018.





In the demarcation process, 648 boundary markers were put up at the border extending for 283.6 km, the exact location of the middle line was defined on border rivers, border lines across lakes were determined, and the ownership of islands clarified, the Latvian Foreign Ministry informs.