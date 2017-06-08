Baltic States – CIS, Latvia, Legislation, Russia, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 23.04.2018, 07:02
Latvia-Russia border demarcation documents take effect
On this, the eight-year-long process of demarcation of the common border between the two countries has come to an end, the Foreign Ministry informs.
The Latvian Foreign Ministry evaluates positively the cooperation between Latvian and Russian experts in the demarcation process.
The joint Latvia-Russia Demarcation Commission was established under Article 5 of the Treaty between the Republic of Latvia and the Russian Federation on the State Border of Latvia and Russia signed in Moscow on 27 March 2007.
The first meeting of the Commission took place in Daugavpils on September 23, 2009. The border demarcation documents were signed at the concluding meeting of the Commission held in Riga on October 25, 2017. The documents were approved by the Government of Latvia on January 16, and by the Government of the Russian Federation – on February 21, 2018.
In the demarcation process, 648 boundary markers were put up at the border extending for 283.6 km, the exact location of the middle line was defined on border rivers, border lines across lakes were determined, and the ownership of islands clarified, the Latvian Foreign Ministry informs.
- 23.04.2018 Island of Hiiumaa calculated damage caused by ferry transport crisis
- 23.04.2018 Tax debts total EUR 1.255 bln in Latvia in early April
- 23.04.2018 In March, level of producer prices in Latvian industry increased just by 0.2%
- 23.04.2018 Latvian plywood maker Verems posts EUR 8 mln profit for 2017
- 22.04.2018 Latvian lady tennis players beat Russia to advance to Fed Cup World Group
- 22.04.2018 Preilu Siers achieved EUR 59.9 mln in turnover in 2017
- 21.04.2018 In 2017, general government budget deficit accounted for 0.5% GDP in Latvia
- 21.04.2018 Snaige: the loss due to doubtful debt provisions
- 21.04.2018 Elko Grupa reports EUR 14 mln in audited 2017 profit
- 21.04.2018 Яндекс.Такси выйдет на рынок Таллинна в начале мая