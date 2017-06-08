Security Police ask to prosecute Latvian citizen for spying for Russia

The Security Police have asked the Prosecutor’s Office to lay charges against a Latvian citizen for spying for Russia, LETA was told at the Security Police.

The prosecution request was filed on February 26 over gathering of classified information with the aim to pass it on to a foreign country and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.





An investigation, launched in December 2017, established that the Latvian citizen in question had been gathering information about the National Armed Forces’ infrastructure and other objects of interest to Russian intelligence services and passing these data on to Russia. It was also discovered during the investigation that the Latvian citizen had been collaborating with a Russian intelligence officer based in Russia.





On December 19, several firearms, ammunition and explosives were seized from the spying suspect’s home during a search. The man did not have license to keep such weapons.





The spying suspect may face a jail term of up to ten years.





As reported, the Latvian Security Police have detained a Latvian national on suspicions of spying, and the court ruled to remand the spying suspect in custody. The criminal probe over spying was launched on December 19, 2017.