Baltic States – CIS, Latvia, Russia, Security
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 06.03.2018, 21:29
Security Police ask to prosecute Latvian citizen for spying for Russia
The prosecution request was filed on February 26 over
gathering of classified information with the aim to pass it on to a foreign
country and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.
An investigation, launched in December 2017, established
that the Latvian citizen in question had been gathering information about the
National Armed Forces’ infrastructure and other objects of interest to Russian
intelligence services and passing these data on to Russia. It was also
discovered during the investigation that the Latvian citizen had been
collaborating with a Russian intelligence officer based in Russia.
On December 19, several firearms, ammunition and explosives
were seized from the spying suspect’s home during a search. The man did not
have license to keep such weapons.
The spying suspect may face a jail term of up to ten years.
As reported, the Latvian Security Police have detained a
Latvian national on suspicions of spying, and the court ruled to remand the
spying suspect in custody. The criminal probe over spying was launched on
December 19, 2017.
- 06.03.2018 БПБК не исключает блокирования соцсетей в Латвии
- 06.03.2018 Европейские СМИ о Третьем энергопакете и Nord Stream 2
- 06.03.2018 Состояние Вантового моста в центре Риги оценивается как запущенное
- 06.03.2018 Представители отрасли: Латвия каждый год теряет до 30 млн. евро без крупных международных конференций
- 06.03.2018 In 2017 the amount of passengers rose, volume of freights carried reduced in Latvia
- 06.03.2018 Судьбу латвийских шестилеток решат родители
- 06.03.2018 Развитие рижского района Сканстес под вопросом
- 06.03.2018 Генпрокурор: нет оснований считать, что на расследование дела Римшевича потребуются годы
- 06.03.2018 Зарегистрированная безработица в Латвии феврале составила 7,1%
- 06.03.2018 Предварительная прибыль Latvijas valsts mezi в прошлом году - 64,8 млн. евро