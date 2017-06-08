Baltic States – CIS, Legislation, Lithuania
Migration Dept in Vilnius replaces live lines with online registration for visas
“This is not something new, we have always had the online registration. There was always a possibility to register online for a national visa. (…) We simply provided a possibility to come without registration, this was our way of making things easier to come as a live line for two hours without prior registration. As the process span out of control, we decided to close the live queue,” told Evelina Gudzinskaite, director of the Migration Department.
“From Monday on, applicants for national visas can only come to the Migration Department with prior registration,” she emphasized.
Gudzinskaite has lately come under criticism over lack of competences in the organization of the department's operations following media reports about foreigners wanting to apply for a visa who waited in cold weather before the department's opening hours to fill out their applications. However, the waiting did not guarantee that they would be served.
