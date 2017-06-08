Baltic States – CIS, Belarus, EU – Baltic States, Latvia, Technology, Tourism, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 09.02.2018, 17:49
PM: Latvia, Belarus can successfully cooperate in transport, logistics, tourism, ICT
|Photo: mk.gov.lv
Kucinskis’
office informed that the Latvian prime minister during his visit to Minsk met
also with Belarus President Alexander
Lukashenko. During the meeting, both officials discussed bilateral
cooperation issues and development of the EU-Belarus relations.
Kucinskis during the meeting with Lukashenko
underscored the necessity to strengthen economic relations between both
countries, especially in transport and logistics. The officials also discussed
the 2021 World Ice-Hockey Championship that will be organized jointly by Latvia
and Belarus.
During his visit, Kucinskis also met with Myasnikovich
and discussed bilateral cooperation and the EU-Belarus cooperation.
Kucinskis underscored the necessity to develop
cooperation between both countries, focusing on economic cooperation.
"There are areas in which Latvia and Belarus may cooperate successfully –
transport and logistics, tourism, ICT," he said.
He also noted cooperation perspective in education and
science. Students from Belarus are already studying in Latvian universities,
while both Belarus officials said that this cooperation should be intensified,
and there is also a cooperation potential in research and culture.
The officials noted necessity for closer cooperation
between Belarus and the Baltic region. There was a positive assessment of the
existing cooperation between Belarus and different regions in Latvia. Belarus
thanked Latvia for its favorable attitude to the Belarus diaspora in Latvia.
As reported, Kucinskis is on a visit to Belarus, and
he planned to meet with Lukashenko, Belarusian Prime Minister Andrei Kobyakov, as well as Mikhail Myasnikovich, Chairman of the Council of the Republic
of the National Assembly, and Vladimir
Andreichuk, Chairman of the House of Representatives.
Kucinskis is accompanied on his trip to Belarus by
Environmental Protection and Regional Development Minister Kaspars Gerhards (National Alliance) and Transport Minister Uldis Augulis (Greens/Farmers), as well as municipal officials and entrepreneurs.
