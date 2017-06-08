Baltic States – CIS, EU – Baltic States, Legislation, Lithuania, Russia, Transport
Lithuanian officials: Russia permanently stationing Iskander in Kaliningrad
"On Monday, Iskander missiles are being stationed in Kaliningrad for
permanent presence as we speak (…). This is not just a threat to Lithuania but
a half of all European countries," President Dalia Grybauskaite told journalists in Rukla where she is attending
an event to mark 1-year anniversary of the stationing of the NATO enhanced
Forward Presence Battle Group in Lithuania.
Defense Minister Raimundas Karoblis said
Russia used to bring the missile complex to the region wedged between Lithuania
and Poland for military drills only, however, "this time the situation is
different – it is permanent stationing with all the necessary infrastructure in
place."
"Iskander was to be unloaded in the Kaliningrad port at 12 p.m.,"
Karoblis said in Rukla.
Lithuania's intelligence agencies have said that placement of Iskander
systems in Kaliningrad would be potentially more dangerous for Lithuania due to
its capacity to hinder Allied actions in the region, while the complex is not
needed for targets in Lithuania's territory, as theoretically they could be
taken down by the existing capacities.
In response to the permanent stationing of Iskander in Kaliningrad, NATO
should start preparations for neutralization of the capacities in the Russian
region aimed at restricting the arrival of NATO Allies in the Baltic states in
case of a conflict.
The president said the Alliance should make faster decisions, update
contingency plans for the Baltic states, facilitate the movement of military
troops in the region and ensure air defense.
Iskander is being stationed in Kaliningrad on Monday, the day Lithuania
celebrates a year since the deployment of an international NATO battalion.
