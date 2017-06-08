Baltic States – CIS, Legislation, Lithuania, Russia, Technology
Navalny's aides covered protests in Russia online from Lithuania
Ruslan Shaveddinov, a spokesman for Navalny's
campaign, and Kira Yarmysh, who
works for the opposition leader and his foundation, were detained in Moscow on
Tuesday on their return from Lithuania.
BNS learned from its sources that the opposition
figure's associates covered the Sunday's protests after arriving in Lithuania
by posting direct broadcasts on the video sharing platform YouTube and Twitter.
According to the sources, they received premises and equipment from the
European Humanities University, a private Belarusian university operating in
exile in Vilnius.
The US daily The New York Times said the nationwide
protests were covered from Lithuania to prevent their live feed from being
interrupted by the Russian police.
On Wednesday, Shaveddinov was sentenced to eight days
in jail and Yarmysh was sentenced to five days in jail.
Navalny, who has been barred from running for
president, branded last Sunday's protests a "voters' strike" against
Russian President Vladimir Putin's government.
