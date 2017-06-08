Baltic States – CIS, Legislation, Lithuania, Russia, USA
Lithuanian MFA welcomes US "shame list" of Russians
The
Lithuanian diplomacy chief said it should be viewed as a Washington response to
Moscow's actions on the international arena.
"It could be titled as a warning list or a shame
list. All this has to do with Russia's operations on the international
arena," the minister told BNS Lithuania on Tuesday.
"These are not sanctions but a warning, and it
should be taken very seriously," he added
.
Published by the US administration on Monday evening,
the list includes 114 Russian politicians and 96 oligarchs who maintain close
ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The list came as a response to the
Congress' demand to punish Moscow for interfering with the 2016 US presidential
elections.
The list of politicians includes all of the
presidential administration and the Cabinet of ministers published on the
Kremlin website, while the list of oligarchs is an exact copy of the top of the
Forbes list of Russian billionaires.
The list does not include Putin, and many of the
persons on the list are not subject to sanctions.
In Linkevicius' words, publishing of the list means
that Washington will keep a closer eye on the conduct of the listed Russian
individuals and may impose sanctions against them later.
