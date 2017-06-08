Latvia-Belarus memorandum of understanding on economic issues approved

The Cabinet of Ministers in Latvia on January 30th approved the Latvia-Belarus memorandum of understanding on the economic cooperation between both countries in the medium-term perspective, reports LETA.

The memorandum would promote cooperation in trade by regularly organizing events Latvian Days in Belarus and Belarus Days in Latvia, exchanging information on national regulations and procedures in trade of forestry, agriculture, engineering, consumer goods, chemical products and construction materials.

It is also planned to implement joint projects in different industries. It is also planned to cooperate in transport and logistics, construction, tourism and science.

The economics minister will be in charge of implementation of the memorandum of understanding.