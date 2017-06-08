Baltic States – CIS, Belarus, Latvia, Legislation, Markets and Companies, Transport
Latvia-Belarus memorandum of understanding on economic issues approved
The Cabinet of Ministers in Latvia on January 30th approved the Latvia-Belarus memorandum of understanding on the economic cooperation between both countries in the medium-term perspective, reports LETA.
The memorandum would promote cooperation in trade by regularly organizing
events Latvian Days in Belarus and Belarus Days in Latvia, exchanging
information on national regulations and procedures in trade of forestry,
agriculture, engineering, consumer goods, chemical products and construction
materials.
It is also planned to implement joint projects in different industries. It
is also planned to cooperate in transport and logistics, construction, tourism
and science.
The economics minister will be in charge of implementation of the
memorandum of understanding.
