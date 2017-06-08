Baltic States – CIS, Employment, Estonia, Legislation, Markets and Companies, Ukraine
More illegal workers from Ukraine discovered in Estonia
Altogether 59 workers of 17 different companies were checked at four
construction sites. At a construction site in the village of Vinni five of the
seven workers present were Ukrainian nationals not registered in the Employment
Register.
Besides it was established that four Ukrainian nationals were staying in
Estonia illegally.
Nine misdemeanor proceedings were conducted and one criminal investigation
opened. All the Ukrainian nationals were fined, ordered to leave Estonia, and
banned from entering Estonia during one year.
With regard to the employer a criminal investigation was opened based on
the article of the Penal Code dealing with the provision of employment by an
employer in Estonia to three or more aliens staying in Estonia without a legal
basis.
Andreas Kliimant, head of the border and migration supervision office at
the East prefecture of the Police and Border Guard Board, said that employers
are obliged under law to make sure that a person has a legal basis to stay and
work in Estonia before concluding an employment contract with them.
"In accordance with the Aliens Act, entitled to take up employment in
Estonia for a short term are aliens who have a legal basis for temporary stay
in Estonia and whose employment has been registered with the Police and Border
Guard Board," Kliimant said.
