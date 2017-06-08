More illegal workers from Ukraine discovered in Estonia

Migration supervision officials from the East prefecture of the Estonian Police and Border Guard Board who inspected construction sites with officials from the Tax and Customs Board last week detected seven workers who had not been registered in the Employment Register of Estonia or were staying in Estonia illegally, reports LETA/BNS.

Altogether 59 workers of 17 different companies were checked at four construction sites. At a construction site in the village of Vinni five of the seven workers present were Ukrainian nationals not registered in the Employment Register.





Besides it was established that four Ukrainian nationals were staying in Estonia illegally.





Nine misdemeanor proceedings were conducted and one criminal investigation opened. All the Ukrainian nationals were fined, ordered to leave Estonia, and banned from entering Estonia during one year.





With regard to the employer a criminal investigation was opened based on the article of the Penal Code dealing with the provision of employment by an employer in Estonia to three or more aliens staying in Estonia without a legal basis.





Andreas Kliimant, head of the border and migration supervision office at the East prefecture of the Police and Border Guard Board, said that employers are obliged under law to make sure that a person has a legal basis to stay and work in Estonia before concluding an employment contract with them.





"In accordance with the Aliens Act, entitled to take up employment in Estonia for a short term are aliens who have a legal basis for temporary stay in Estonia and whose employment has been registered with the Police and Border Guard Board," Kliimant said.