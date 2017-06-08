Baltic States – CIS, Forum, Latvia, Ukraine
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 29.01.2018, 10:35
Usyk beats Briedis in 12-round dual to the finish
The Ukrainian became WBO-WBC cruiserweight champion, thanks to scores of
115-113, 115-113 and 114-114.
Usyk relieved Briedis of his WBC belt in a second defense while also
defending his WBO belt for the fourth time.
It was an enthralling encounter with great skills, great heart and great
action from both champions, with little between to separate them. Both emerged
from the fight with their reputations enhanced and the prospect that popular
demand will see them fight again.
"Those are the most difficult rounds I've had in my career, and we
will work on the improvement of my style," said Usyk, who also paid
tribute to his beaten opponent.
It was not the result Briedis' home city fans wanted, but victory gives
Usyk the opportunity to win the other two world cruiserweight titles in the
final of the World Boxing Super Series (WBSS) in his next fight.
The Ukrainian will not have to wait long to learn his opponent in the WBSS
final, as Russia's Murat Gassiev
(25-0, 18 KOs) and Florida-based Cuban Yunier
Dorticos (22-0, 21 KOs) will meet in the other semifinal at the Bolshoy Ice
Dome on Feb. 3 in Sochi, Russia.
Usyk (14-0, 11 KOs), 31, will be ringside to see IBF champion Gassiev and
WBA titleholder Dorticos fight for the right to face him in the final of the
eight-man elimination tournament, scheduled for May in Saudi Arabia.
But Usyk, the tournament's No. 1 seed, had a difficult time of it in the
opening two rounds. Usyk, who stopped Germany's Marco Huck in the 10th round of
his quarterfinal in September, moved about the ring better, but it was Briedis
(23-1, 18 KOs), 33, who was more accurate with his punches.
It was absorbing from the first bell, with both committed to all-out
attack. Usyk landed a good right hook amid a combination in the second round,
and the pair of them carried on slugging each other after the bell as, along
with referee Kenny Bayless, they failed to hear the bell amid the noise created
by Briedis' fans.
Usyk was cut above his right eye by an accidental head-butt in the third
round, but the Ukrainian did not let it unsettle him and finished the round
strongly.
The fourth belonged to Briedis', as he backed up Usyk for most of the
session, but the Ukrainian had a big fifth, and the home hero ended the round
with his face splattered in blood. Once again, Usyk finished the round
strongly, as he caught Briedis flush with a left uppercut in a two-punch attack
just before the bell.
It was breathtaking action in the sixth, swinging one way and the other.
Briedis wrestled Usyk to the canvas in the sixth, but it was a rare, ugly
moment in a superb bout.
In the seventh, Usyk caught Briedis with a left to the jaw as the Latvian
looked disorganised for once in the fight. Briedis increasingly found himself
on the back foot in the second half of the fight as well.
Briedis, a former policeman and the first Latvian to win a world boxing
title, was on the retreat again in the eighth, and Usyk's southpaw jab found
the target more.
Both stayed within striking distance of each other for nearly all of the
fabulous fight, and neither looked to hold despite the unrelenting pace.
Usyk was on the front foot more in the latter rounds, but as he swarmed
over Briedis in the ninth, he had to take a huge right uppercut.
It was hard to separate them, but Usyk smartly did a lot of his best work
in the final moments of the rounds, just as he did in the 11th, which he ended
by landing a left cross.
Briedis, who won the WBC title from Huck on points last April and then
outpointed Cuba's Mike Perez in his quarterfinal, finished strongly by landing
a series of big right hands amid a brilliant, see-saw last round. But it was
not enough, and two judges scored the fight for Usyk by two rounds.
- 29.01.2018 Alibaba mulling cooperation with Estonian businesses
- 29.01.2018 Tele2 in Latvia to invest EUR 11 mln in infrastructure in 2018
- 29.01.2018 Nekā personīga: у владельца Norvik banka пытались вымогать взятки
- 29.01.2018 Wess Motors Toyota raises sales by more than 33% in 2017
- 29.01.2018 В 2018 году выросло количество сделок с частными домами в Латвии
- 29.01.2018 Эстония подготовит менторов для развития сельхозобразования в Азербайджане
- 26.01.2018 Rastorgujevs finishes first at European Biathlon Championship's 10km sprint
- 26.01.2018 Tele2 в этом году инвестирует в развитие латвийской инфраструктуры в 2018 году 11 млн. евро
- 26.01.2018 Рижский международный автовокзал в 2017 году обслужил на 4,8% меньше пассажиров
- 26.01.2018 Количество обнаруженных фальшивых дензнаков в 2017 году в Латвии увеличилось на 11%