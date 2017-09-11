Ecology, EU – Baltic States, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 02.12.2019, 10:59
European Commission criticizes Latvia for insufficient protection of biodiversity
According to a statement on the European Commission's website, Under the Habitats Directive, Member States agreed to the development of a coherent European Natura 2000 network by proposing adequate Sites of Community Importance to the Commission.
Latvia, however, has not proposed all the sites it should have and those proposed do not adequately cover the various habitat types and species that need protection, according to the European Commission's statement.
Latvia has two months to reply to the arguments raised by the Commission. Otherwise, the Commission may decide to send a reasoned opinion.
The European Commission decided to send Latvia the letter of formal notice in November. In the same month, the EU Commission sent Latvia and 21 other EU members reasoned opinions, urging compliance with EU rules on the recognition of professional qualifications.
In this case, too, Latvia and the other member states have been given two months to respond to the Commission's arguments or face legal action in the European Court of Justice.
- 02.12.2019 Difficult driving conditions due to snow and ice on many roads today
- 02.12.2019 Японское агентство R&I повысило кредитный рейтинг Латвии
- 29.11.2019 Latvia: In October overall level of construction costs has remained the same
- 29.11.2019 Центральная тема сессии Балтийской Ассамблеи – развитие энергетической сферы
- 29.11.2019 Local capital banks are ready to invest EUR 220 million in the Latvian economy
- 29.11.2019 Baltic International Bank завершил 3-й квартал 2019 года с прибылью, увеличением объема вкладов и активов
- 29.11.2019 Фонд BaltCap профинансирует реновацию зданий в Польше
- 29.11.2019 Руководитель Veselības centrs 4: снижается число врачей оказывающих оплачиваемые государством услуги
- 29.11.2019 Poland's PGNiG books Klaipeda LNG reloading station's capacity for 5 yrs