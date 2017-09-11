European Commission criticizes Latvia for insufficient protection of biodiversity

The European Commission has decided to send Latvia a letter of formal notice for its failure to ensure adequate protection for habitats and species of EU interest by designating nature protection areas, reported LETA.

According to a statement on the European Commission's website, Under the Habitats Directive, Member States agreed to the development of a coherent European Natura 2000 network by proposing adequate Sites of Community Importance to the Commission.





Latvia, however, has not proposed all the sites it should have and those proposed do not adequately cover the various habitat types and species that need protection, according to the European Commission's statement.





Latvia has two months to reply to the arguments raised by the Commission. Otherwise, the Commission may decide to send a reasoned opinion.





The European Commission decided to send Latvia the letter of formal notice in November. In the same month, the EU Commission sent Latvia and 21 other EU members reasoned opinions, urging compliance with EU rules on the recognition of professional qualifications.





In this case, too, Latvia and the other member states have been given two months to respond to the Commission's arguments or face legal action in the European Court of Justice.