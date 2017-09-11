Levits proposes designating March 17 as National Resistance Movement Day

President Egils Levits proposes that Saeima designate March 17 as National Resistance Movement Day and the October 15 as Official Language Day, the President's Chancery informed LETA.

Levits has submitted the proposed amendments to the Law on Public Holidays, Remembrance Days and National Holidays to Saeima Human Rights and Public Affairs Committee.





Levits underlines that as Latvia enters the second century of its statehood, it is important to bring the focus of our collective memory back on the loyal Latvian resistance movements that opposed occupation and commemorate our heroes who never stopped demanding respect for people's right to their own state and independence throughout the period of occupation.





The tradition established by the civic society to commemorate national resistance movements on March 17, which is also the day when, in 1944, Latvian Central Council led by Professor Konstantins Cakste finished collecting signatures for a memorandum demanding to restore Latvia's independence de facto and confirming the continuity of the Republic of Latvia and its Constitution de iure on behalf of all Latvian people, is why this day should become the national resistance movement remembrance day, the President's Chancery told LETA.





According to the president, national resistance movement remembrance day will become a strong reminder of how important it is to continue to protect the independence and democracy of Latvia even today. National Resistance Movement Day set by the law would be the day when Latvians pay respect and honor their heroes, as well as show support for the continuity of Latvian state through both periods of occupation by totalitarian regimes. It would also be a reminder of everyone's civic duty to protect Latvia, said Levits.





On October 15, 1998 Latvia's constitutionally elected legislature finalized the discussion, which started with the elaboration of the Constitution, and adopted the Paragraph 4 of the Constitution which states that Latvian is the only official language of the Republic of Latvia. Amendments to Paragraph 4 of the Constitution, which provide that Latvian is the only official language, explicitly state that Latvian language is one of the core values of Latvia's statehood, reminds Levits.





"By celebrating the Official Language Day on October 15, we would demonstrate that Latvian as the only official language plays a constitutional role in promoting social cohesion in Latvia and ensuring the continuity of Latvia as a state. It would improve the awareness about the pillars of statehood and consolidate the cultural environment around constitutional identity that unites all people of Latvia," said Levits.





According to the president, Official Language Day would be a strong reminder to all Latvians living in Latvia and abroad that we have a shared responsibility for preserving, using and furthering of Latvian as our only official language. It should encourage everyone to strive for excellence in mastering Latvian and would strengthen its everyday use of Latvia.





By celebrating the Official Language Day on the October 15, Latvia would highlight the constitutional significance of this day, encourage all people to celebrate it. It would help engage ethnic minorities more actively and bring Latvia closer to a modern, open understanding of Latvian identity on all levels of the society, believes Levits.