EU – Baltic States, Lithuania, USA
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 25.09.2019, 11:03
Lithuanian president says he agrees with Trump that 'future belongs to patriots'
The Lithuanian president added, however, that there is no contradiction between patriotism and globalist.
"No doubt, a nation that cherishes its national identity can do so even better as a part of the world, as long it does not lose its identity. I think these two things go hand in hand," he told LRT Radio in New York.
"And I like that remark about the world belonging to patriots. If individual countries have no patriots, the world will have no patriots either," he added.
In his address to the United Nations, Trump said that "globalists" would not triumph.
"The future does not belong to globalists. The future belongs to patriots," the US leader said.
"The future belongs to sovereign and independent nations who protect their citizens, respect their neighbors and honor the differences that make each country special and unique," he said.
- 25.09.2019 EBRD: Support for debt restructuring in Latvia project launched
- 25.09.2019 Lithuania to need at least 300,000 immigrants by 2050
- 24.09.2019 BLRT Grupp завершил модернизацию крупнейшего в регионе плавучего дока
- 24.09.2019 Lithuanian cabinet dropping idea of online voting in elections
- 24.09.2019 Natural gas transmission services prices will decline in 2020 – AB Amber Grid Board
- 24.09.2019 Nematekas сможет экспортировать продукцию во Вьетнам
- 24.09.2019 Прибыль Kesko Senukai в Беларуси возросла на 29%
- 24.09.2019 Правительство Литвы окончательно отказывается от идеи голосования по интернету
- 24.09.2019 Прекращена закупка по строительству логистического центра Rail Baltica в Саласпилсе
- 24.09.2019 Латвия присоединилась к нескольким инициативам саммита ООН по климату