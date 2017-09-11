Estonia: Simson confirmed as nominee for commissioner for energy

The president-elect of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has announced that the incoming European Commissioner from Estonia Kadri Simson will receive the energy portfolio in her administration, informed LETA/BNS.

The Estonian commissioner-designate was reported to be the leading candidate for the energy portfolio by the international political publication Politico as early as last week.





The line-up of the new Commission unveiled on Tuesday will be assessed by the European Parliament in September and subsequently confirmed, after which, the nominees will be appointed to office by the European Council.





The incoming Commission is to start work on Nov. 1.