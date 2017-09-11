Energy, Estonia, EU – Baltic States
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 10.09.2019, 15:39
Estonia: Simson confirmed as nominee for commissioner for energy
BC, Tallinn, 10.09.2019.Print version
The president-elect of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has announced that the incoming European Commissioner from Estonia Kadri Simson will receive the energy portfolio in her administration, informed LETA/BNS.
The Estonian commissioner-designate was reported to be the leading candidate for the energy portfolio by the international political publication Politico as early as last week.
The line-up of the new Commission unveiled on Tuesday will be assessed by the European Parliament in September and subsequently confirmed, after which, the nominees will be appointed to office by the European Council.
The incoming Commission is to start work on Nov. 1.
Other articles:
- 10.09.2019 Estonia: Moderate price growth will continue in the near future
- 10.09.2019 Lithuania's procurement body halts GIPL EUR 100 mln tender
- 10.09.2019 Circular economy, plastic use, ocean pollution among priorities of Lithuania's Sinkevicius
- 10.09.2019 Estonian digital solutions conquering the global energy market
- 10.09.2019 Best Baltic and Nordic Packaging Designs to Be Awarded
- 10.09.2019 Литовская СПЗ останавилвает конкурс прокладки газопровода в Польшу
- 10.09.2019 Я не поддерживаю законопроект Партии реформ о русских школах - Раймонд Кальюлайд
- 10.09.2019 В Литве за год потребление газа возросло на 7,3%
- 10.09.2019 Estonia loses out on EUR 122 mln of possible VAT revenue in 2017
- 10.09.2019 Combating tax evasion: urgent task for EU governments