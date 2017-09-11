Baltic States – CIS, Belarus, EU – Baltic States, Logistics, Oil, Port
Belarus might import oil through Poland and Baltic states - Lukashenko
Belarus might start importing oil through Poland and the Baltic states as an alternative to the Russian oil import if an agreement with Russia is not reached, LETA/INTERFAX referred the Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko.
"We are preparing the northern route. I have openly
informed the Russian government about it. Via Poland, via the Baltic states.
There is a progress," BELTA news agency cited the Belarussian president.
Lukashenko has resumed discussion on alternatives to the
Russian oil after Minsk and Moscow have not been able to reach an agreement on
the loss caused to Belarus by Russian tax changes and the contamination
discovered in the oil pipeline. Minsk is also dissatisfied with the fact that
Russia does not sell it natural gas for internal market prices.
Currently Russia is the only supplier of crude oil to both
Belarussian oil refineries that receive about 18 million tons of oil a year.
