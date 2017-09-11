Lithuania's Nauseda proposes Latvia's Piebalgs for EU's Baltic synchronization coordinator

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, currently in Brussels, on Thursday raised the idea that former European Commissioner for Energy Andris Piebalgs of Latvia could be appointed a special EU coordinator for the synchronization of the Baltic states' power systems with that of Western Europe, reported LETA.

Andris Piebalgs

Nauseda said he discussed this candidate during his recent meetings with the leaders of EU institutions.





"I raised that idea and introduced that person this coordination position was discussed with. It's the former energy commissioner, Mr. Piebalgs," Nauseda told journalists.





Piebalgs served as the EU energy commissioner in 2004 through 2010.





The Lithuanian president hopes the existence of such a coordinator would make the implementation of the synchronization project smoother. In his words, decisions on this position are due in November after the new energy commissioner starts working.





"I think we should wait for the new energy commissioner to be appointed, and then we will talk with his advisers on what would be the most effective thing and whether a special person is necessary for this project (…) or is it better to do all the management from the energy commissioner's office," the head of state said.





Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia plan to synchronize their grids with continental Europe and desynchronize from the post-Soviet IPS/UPS system, known as the BRELL ring, by 2025, thus reducing their dependence on Russia.





Following long internal disputes, the Baltic states confirmed last year that synchronization with Western Europe will take place via Poland.