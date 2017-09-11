Baltic, EU – Baltic States
Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 13.08.2019, 12:27
Prime Ministers of the Baltic States to mark the 30th anniversary of the Baltic Way in Riga
The
informal meeting in Riga of the three Baltic prime ministers is also taking
place in the framework of the Baltic Council of Ministers, as Latvia holds the
presidency in the forum this year.
The events
of 23 August 1989 known as the Baltic Way were the decisive contribution of
Baltic civic society in its non-violent, unwavering effort to restore
independence and return to Europe. To a certain extent, it was the first step
triggering the domino effect that resulted in the collapse of the totalitarian
regime in Eastern Europe, the first step towards the restoration of Latvia’s
independence. To honour this event, Prime Minister Kariņš has invited his
counterparts from the two neighbouring countries to join him in the
celebrations in Riga.
Prime
Minister Kariņš will host the two officials at the Cabinet of Ministers on 23
August. Afterwards, the three prime ministers will visit the Saeima and meet
with Ināra Mūrniece, Speaker of the Saeima, as well as the Presidium of
the Baltic Assembly, lay flowers at the Freedom Monument, view photo exhibition
The Baltic Way 1989. A Tribute to the 30th Anniversary of the
Manifestation, as well as hold a working lunch and press conference. The
meeting of the prime ministers of the Baltic Council of Ministers will continue
with an informal session with the officials attending a celebratory soiree in
honour of the 30th anniversary of the Baltic Way featuring a musical
performance by chamber orchestra Kremerata Baltica and essay readings by
Latvian writer Māris Bērziņš, Estonian poet Hasso Krull and
Lithuanian poet Vladas Braziūnas.
