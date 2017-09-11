Business, EU – Baltic States, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
Lithuanian businesses get warned over bankruptcies in Scandinavia
The number of bankruptcies in the Scandinavian markets important for Lithuania rose faster last year and a similar tendency is expected this year as well, according to the Verslo Zinios business daily writes LETA/BNS.
Experts have warned Lithuanian businesses to stay cautious and diversify sales and insure exports contracts.
Figures from Creditreform International show the number of bankruptcies grew 13.2% in Sweden last year and rose 17.3% in Finland.
Experts from Creditreform Lietuva and SME Finance says the least risky expansion plans for Lithuanian businesses are in the Netherlands, Ireland, Germany and Austria.
