Business, EU – Baltic States, Lithuania, Markets and Companies

International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics Wednesday, 07.08.2019, 13:50

Lithuanian businesses get warned over bankruptcies in Scandinavia

BC, Vilnius, 07.08.2019.Print version
The number of bankruptcies in the Scandinavian markets important for Lithuania rose faster last year and a similar tendency is expected this year as well, according to the Verslo Zinios business daily writes LETA/BNS.

Experts have warned Lithuanian businesses to stay cautious and diversify sales and insure exports contracts.


Figures from Creditreform International show the number of bankruptcies grew 13.2% in Sweden last year and rose 17.3% in Finland.


Experts from Creditreform Lietuva and SME Finance says the least risky expansion plans for Lithuanian businesses are in the Netherlands, Ireland, Germany and Austria.




Other articles:

Back Up

Русский
Search site


 