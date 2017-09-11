In June level of producer prices in industry increased by 0.4% in Latvia

Compared to June 2018, in June 2019 average level of producer prices in Latvian industry increased by 2.5%. The level of prices of products sold on the domestic market rose by 5.8%, but that of exported products – fell by 0.4%. Prices of products exported to euro area countries grew by 0.2%, but of products exported to non-euro area countries – reduced by 1.0%.





Production of electricity, heat supply and trade of electricity, as well as manufacture of selected food products had the most significant upward influence. Manufacture of products of wood and cork, except furniture, had downward effect.













This year, information on producer prices in industry is provided by more than 600 enterprises, which inform the CSB about approximately 2.4 thousand prices every month – 1.3 thousand of which are related to products and industrial services sold on the domestic market and 1.1 thousand relating to prices on the export markets, with the respective information being then used for index calculations.