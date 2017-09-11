Saeima rejects so-called Spouses Bill

12 lawmakers from For Development, New Unity and Harmony voted in favor of sending the bill to committees, while 60 lawmakers from Harmony, KPV LV, the New Conservative Party, the National Alliance, the Union of Greens and Farmers and independent lawmakers voted against it. One Harmony lawmaker did not participate in the vote and one abstained.





The Spouses Bill would provide the opportunity for two grown up individuals living together to conclude a notarial agreement to protect their social and material interests.





The purpose of the bill is aimed to “recognize and protect spousal unions, to regulate property relations between the persons who have concluded the spousal relationship agreement, as well as to provide a definition of an actual spousal relationship”.





For Development/For co-chairman Daniels Pavluts told LETA that the Spouses Bill, would be a “law for everyone”. “We are providing an additional instrument to ensure the security of two individuals living together,” the politician said, commenting on the essence of the draft legislation.





Pavluts underlined that the new law “will not replace and will pose no threat whatsoever to the institution of marriage”. It will provide additional security to families where relationships are based on mutual care and common household, including cohabitating seniors, the politician said.





The alliance’s co-chairman said that the regulation included in the Spouses Bill is supported by 60 percent Latvia’s residents. The politician urged against viewing the issue from one narrow perspective as it concerns the needs and interests of whole society.





The ruling coalition, however, does not have a unanimous position on the bill.





Justice Minister Janis Bordans (New Conservative Party, JKP), for instance, said that JKP does not see any necessity to change its stance on marital law issues. The National Alliance and KPV LV have also said they would vote against the bill.



