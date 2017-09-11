Early voting in presidential runoff, EP election ends in Lithuania on Friday

Friday is the last day in Lithuania when voters can vote early in the presidential runoff and the European Parliament, informed LETA/BNS.

Early voting at municipalities started on Monday and took place every day so far from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.





Voting at Lithuania's embassies continues on Friday, as well as special post offices set up at hospitals, care homes, in the army and at correctional facilities.





Home voting for those over 70 or unable to come to vote to polling stations takes lace on Friday and Saturday.





Over 97,000 people, or 4%, voted early at municipalities and post officers during the first three days or early voting.





The total voter turnout during early voting in the first round of voting in the presidential election, including special posts and at home, stood at 10.75%.





On the election day on Sunday, voting at polling stations will take place from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.





Ingrida Simonyte, a former finance minister nominated by the conservative Homeland Union–Lithuanian Christian Democrats, will face Gitanas Nauseda, an economist standing as an independent, in the May 26 runoff.





Simonyte came first in the first round with 31.31% of the vote and Nauseda finished second with 30.94%.





Candidates nominated by 16 political parties and public election committees are vying for Lithuania's 11 seats in the European Parliament.