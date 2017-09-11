EU – Baltic States, Latvia
Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 14.05.2019, 08:49
Eastern Partnership should remain as one of EU foreign policy priorities also after 2020 - Rinkevics
In the foreign ministers' discussion, Rinkevics underlined
that the Eastern Partnership should remain one of the EU's foreign policy
priorities also in the new EU institutional cycle. "Over the past decade,
the Eastern Partnership has proven itself as a very successful format for the
EU's cooperation with the Eastern Partnership countries. Currently, the Eastern
Partnership is well on track – with clear objectives and deliverables to be implemented
by 2020; however, a strategic approach to the future political objectives of
the Eastern Partnership is needed. We want to see stable, rapidly progressing
and secure EU neighbors to the East, and therefore it is time to start working
on the objectives and tasks for post-2020 cooperation,"
Rinkevics also noted that the EU had to be ready to identify
specific sectors where the EU would be prepared to deepen its cooperation with
the Eastern Partnership countries. "Latvia sees the potential areas in trade
and people-to-people contacts, as well as the energy, digital and
telecommunication sectors," the Minister pointed out. At the same time,
Rinkevics expressed hope that support from the EU would make it possible to
strengthen the rule of law, media literacy and strategic communications, as
well as achieving significant progress in the implementation of the justice
sector, economic and public administration reforms in the Eastern Partnership
countries.
