Elections, EU – Baltic States, Lithuania

International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics Monday, 13.05.2019, 08:23

Nauseda leads in Lithuania's presidential election, Simonyte second

BC, Vilnius, 13.05.2019.Print version
Economist Gitanas Nauseda is set to face MP Ingrida Simonyte in the presidential runoff in Lithuania, interim figures show, informed LETA/BNS.

Results from 1,415 out of 1,972 polling districts show Nauseda received 31.33% of votes in the first round of votin. Simonyte comes in second with 25.13%, followed by Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis with 23.78%.


Runoff voting will take place on May 26.




Other articles:

Back Up

Русский
Search site


 