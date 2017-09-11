Elections, EU – Baltic States, Lithuania
Nauseda leads in Lithuania's presidential election, Simonyte second
Economist Gitanas Nauseda is set to face MP Ingrida Simonyte in the presidential runoff in Lithuania, interim figures show, informed LETA/BNS.
Results from 1,415 out of 1,972 polling districts show
Nauseda received 31.33% of votes in the first round of votin. Simonyte
comes in second with 25.13%, followed by Prime Minister Saulius
Skvernelis with 23.78%.
Runoff voting will take place on May 26.
