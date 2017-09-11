Nauseda leads in Lithuania's presidential election, Simonyte second

Economist Gitanas Nauseda is set to face MP Ingrida Simonyte in the presidential runoff in Lithuania, interim figures show, informed LETA/BNS.

Results from 1,415 out of 1,972 polling districts show Nauseda received 31.33% of votes in the first round of votin. Simonyte comes in second with 25.13%, followed by Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis with 23.78%.





Runoff voting will take place on May 26.