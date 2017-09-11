Referenda and presidential election in Lithuania in key figures

Voters in Lithuania will on Sunday vote in the presidential election and two referenda on constitutional amendments to expand dual citizenship and cut the number of lawmakers from 141 to 121. BNS Lithuania presents the key figures related to the adoption of amendments of Articles 12 and 55 of the Constitution and the presidential election, informed LETA/BNS.

VOTERS. 2,472,405 people are eligible to elect a new president and vote in the two referenda.





TURNOUT. A mandatory referendum is deemed having taken place, if over one half (1,236,203) of the citizens, having the right to vote and having been registered in electoral rolls, have taken part in it. All ballot papers found in the ballot box, including invalid ballot papers, are counted to determine the turnout.





THE CALCULATION OF VOTES ON DUAL CITIZENSHIP. Article 12 of Chapter 1 of the Lithuanian Constitution is under higher protection and needs the votes of more than half of all citizens in favor to be amended. The institute of dual citizenship will be expanded if at least 1,236,203 people vote in favor.





THE CALCULATION OF VOTES ON REDUCING THE NUMBER OF SEIMAS MEMBERS. To amend Article 55 of the Constitution, more than half of all voters in the referenda, but no fewer than a third of all eligible voters, need to vote in favor. The number of lawmakers will be reduced if voter turnout exceeds 50 percent and over half of all voters in the referenda but no fewer than 824,135 eligible voters vote in favor.





THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RESULTS. A new president is elected during the first round of voting if one candidate receives more than 50 percent of votes when at least 50 percent of all eligible voters come to vote. If the turnout is lower, at least a third of all eligible voters, or 824,135, need to vote for one candidate for him to win in the first round of voting.





If no candidate receives the necessary number of votes, a runoff is held for two candidates with the largest numbers of votes, and the candidate with the larger number of votes wins.