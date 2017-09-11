Elections, EU – Baltic States, Latvia, Society
Latvian Farmers' Union to nominate Ombudsman Juris Jansons for president
Jansons has already agreed to run for the presidency, Krauze said.
Jansons’ candidacy has been discussed with the political parties united in the alliance, so he is expected to be a presidential candidate nominated by Greens/Farmers, Krauze said. The Green Party of Latvia is still to take its decision on the matter, the leader of the Latvian Farmers’ Union said.
The Latvian Farmers’ Union has decided to nominate Jansons for president because he is a politically neutral, non-partisan candidate, who as an ombudsman, has done a lot to deal with numerous issues, Krauze said, also stressing Jansons’ competence.
Krauze noted that Jansons had already been mentioned as a potential presidential candidate in earlier consultations with members of the Latvian Farmers’ Union.
As reported, the majority of coalition parties have endorsed Egils Levits, a judge at the European Court of Justice, for the Latvian presidency.
Incumbent President Raimonds Vejonis said yesterday he would not run for a second term in office.
The registration of presidential candidates starts tomorrow, May 9.
