One of government’s priorities is to achieve increase of private investments – Karins

One of the government’s priorities is to achieve increase of private investments, said Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins (New Unity), reflecting on the first 100 days of the Cabinet of Ministers, reporting LETA.

On Thursday, 100 days pass since Karins’ Cabinet took office on January 23.





According to Karins, the incumbent government has several important tasks, and increase of private investments is one of them. It can be achieved by arranging the environment, working in a stable and predictable manner without hasted tax changes.





“We have to ensure stable operations of the financial sector, improve justice, implement the administrative territorial reform, improve the education and health care systems, liquidate the mandatory purchase component (MPC) on electricity, solve the security and demographic issues. I am satisfied that the government has started active work on these priorities and the first achievements are visible,” Karins said.





The prime minister’s office informed that the Defense Ministry has started work on development of the comprehensive state defense system in Latvia.





The Foreign Ministry has developed and adopted on a number of legislative amendments that will regulate Latvia-UK relations and coordination of social aspects after Brexit.





Considering residents’ large interest in state support to purchase of housing, the Economics Ministry has achieved additional financing worth EUR 2.8 mln for the housing guarantee program, which will allow to issue guarantees to 1,500 more families with children.





Also, the new government has launched a “complete overhaul” in the financial sector to prove Latvia’s ability to fight money laundering and terrorism financing.





Work has been started to ensure regular lifelong learning for police and other officials of law enforcement institutions.





The Education and Science Ministry has developed a proposal for optimization of school network based on a model of four regional blocks.





The municipal reform has been launched to merge present municipalities in more sustainable and economically stronger units and ensure equal services to all residents.





The Health Ministry has developed a sustainable model for health care financing.





Also other ministries are actively working on improvements in their sectors.