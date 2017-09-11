EU – Baltic States, Latvia, Lithuania, Nuclear power plant
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 11.04.2019, 16:41
Daugavpils City Council urges ministries to take strict position against planned radioactive waste repository in Visaginas
BC, Riga, 11.04.2019.Print version
The city council of the southeastern Latvian city of Daugavpils has called on the Environmental Protection and Regional Development Ministry and the Foreign Ministry to take a strict position against the planned construction of a waste repository for Lithuania's Ignalina nuclear power plant in the city of Visaginas, Daugavpils Mayor Andrejs Elksnins (Harmony) said at a news conference this week, reffered LETA.
Bearing in mind the wide media coverage of the plan to build a radioactive waste repository in Lithuania’s Visaginas city near the Latvian border, the ministers are urged to actively defend Latvia’s interests, particularly their rights to a safe environment, Elksnins said.
“A letter has been sent with a request to protect Latvia’s national interests, the interests of Daugavpils residents and the whole region,” the Daugavpils mayor said, calling on the ministers to express a strict position against the project near Latvia’s border, some 25 kilometers from Daugavpils.
Other articles:
- 11.04.2019 TV3 tops list of most-watched TV channel in March
- 11.04.2019 Путин лично разрешил выдать визу латвийскому режиссеру Херманису
- 11.04.2019 В Латвии взялись за таксисткие платформы
- 11.04.2019 Концепцию оптимизации сети машртутов общественного транспорта Латвии передадут в правительство
- 11.04.2019 Служба поддержки села в 2018 году выплатила рекордные более 602 млн. евро субсидий
- 11.04.2019 ЕС продлил срок выхода Соединенного Королевства до 31 октября
- 11.04.2019 Latvijas pasts планирует существенно увеличить тарифы
- 11.04.2019 Lietuvos gelezinkeliai по-прежнему ищут вагоны в РФ и Беларуси
- 11.04.2019 Audited profit of Latvijas Gaze natural gas utility reaches EUR 23.193 mln in 2018
- 11.04.2019 Bolt launches operation in Sweden