Daugavpils City Council urges ministries to take strict position against planned radioactive waste repository in Visaginas

The city council of the southeastern Latvian city of Daugavpils has called on the Environmental Protection and Regional Development Ministry and the Foreign Ministry to take a strict position against the planned construction of a waste repository for Lithuania's Ignalina nuclear power plant in the city of Visaginas, Daugavpils Mayor Andrejs Elksnins (Harmony) said at a news conference this week, reffered LETA.

Bearing in mind the wide media coverage of the plan to build a radioactive waste repository in Lithuania’s Visaginas city near the Latvian border, the ministers are urged to actively defend Latvia’s interests, particularly their rights to a safe environment, Elksnins said.





“A letter has been sent with a request to protect Latvia’s national interests, the interests of Daugavpils residents and the whole region,” the Daugavpils mayor said, calling on the ministers to express a strict position against the project near Latvia’s border, some 25 kilometers from Daugavpils.