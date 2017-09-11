EU – Baltic States, Latvia, Lithuania
Inventory of Lithuanian-Latvian border to be conducted, markers updated
The Lithuanian government decided on Wednesday to ask President Dalia Grybauskaite to authorize Interior Minister Eimutis Misiunas to sign an agreement with Latvia that will regulate the neighboring countries' join work in the field.
A joint commission to be set up within six months from the signing of the agreement will be in charge of conducting an inventory of the state border and will coordinate issues regarding the location, marking and maintenance of the state border.
An estimated 646,000 euros will be needed to implement the agreement, with the bulk of the money to go toward border markers and the border strip.
Some 69,000 euros are planned to be allocated for the maintenance of the border annually.
The National Land Service is to perform geodetic and cartographic works between 2020 and 2022.
An inventory of the state border is to be conducted at least once every fifteen years.
