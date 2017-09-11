Polish PM to visit Polish troops in Lithuania, Orlen Lietuva refiner

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will pay a visit to Lithuania on Friday and visit his country's troops stationed in Lithuania and also the Polish-capital oil refiner Orlen Lietuva in Mazeikiai, informed LETA/BNS,

First of all, accompanied by Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis, Morawiecki will visit the Lithuanian Air Force's Air Base in Siauliai, northern Lithuania, where around 140 Polish troops are stationed as part of the NATO air policing mission with four F-16 jets.





Later on, the two prime ministers will go to Orlen Lietuva.





Skvernelis and Morawiecki will also attend the unveiling of a memorial plaque for late Polish President Lech Kaczynski in Mazeikiai District.





Next, they will travel to another village in Mazeikiai District and visit Renavas Manor where Stanislovas Narutavicius (Stanislaw Narutowicz in Polish) and his brother Gabrielius Narutavicius (Gabriel Narutowicz), signatories to Lithuania's Act of Independence, were raised. Gabrielius Narutavicius was the first president of post-independent Poland.