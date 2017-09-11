Estonia, EU – Baltic States
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 14.03.2019, 22:38
Estonian PM: Brussels doesn't determine governing alliances
BC, Tallinn, 14.03.2019.Print version
Commenting on an e-mail sent to him by Guy Verhofstadt, the leader of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe group (ALDE) in the European Parliament, leader of the Center Party and outgoing prime minister of Estonia Juri Ratas said that the government coalitions of EU member states are not determined in Brussels, informed LETA./BNS.
"It's not Brussels that determines coalitions, the division of power is determined by the bearer of supreme power," Ratas said in his response to a question about the e-mail at the government press conference on Thursday.
Ratas said that he hasn't responded to the mail, but will definitely do it.
In the e-mail, Verhofstadt implored Ratas not to form a coalition with EKRE, which the former Belgian prime minister called "an extreme right-wing political party which resembles European fascist regimes," according to Politico magazine.
Other articles:
- 14.03.2019 airBaltic to start flying between Tallinn, Salzburg
- 14.03.2019 City of Tartu, Milrem Robotics to develop service robots for city maintenance
- 14.03.2019 Lithuanian N-plant CEO expects strong competition for repository contract
- 14.03.2019 Lietuvos gelezinkeliai может подписывать договор о восстановлении ж/д ветки в Реньге
- 14.03.2019 Nord Stream 2 – только бизнес-проект?
- 14.03.2019 New rules for financing SMEs: changes in existing legislation
- 14.03.2019 Глава ИАЭС ожидает высокую конкуренцию подрядчиков на создание могильника атомных отходов
- 14.03.2019 PwC: повышение акцизов незначительно повлияло на розничных продавцов горючего в Эстонии
- 14.03.2019 The Post Office: Вильнюс - самое выгодное место для путешествий по Европе, Рига - на седьмом месте
- 14.03.2019 airBaltic начнет прямые полеты из Таллинна в Зальцбург