Karins to meet with Merkel next week

Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins (New Unity) on March 11 will be on a working visit to Berlin and will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the State Chancellery reported.

The prime minister will participate in working breakfast on security of the global financial system along with representatives of the German financial sector, business representatives, politicians and diplomats. Karins will present his vision on the necessary changes in the European banking system.





Later, the Latvian prime minister will meet with the German chancellor to discuss bilateral relations, foreign relations and EU issues.





Karins also is scheduled to meet with Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, the leader of the Christian Democratic Union, and give an interview with German paper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.