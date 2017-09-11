Harmony’s board to discuss replacing Usakovs with Rozentale as Riga mayor

Meanwhile, the Latvian public television LVT reported on Monday that Usakovs and former vice mayor Andris Ameriks (Honor to Serve Riga) will run for the European Parliament elections.





Harmony’s Saeima faction chairman and the party’s board member Janis Urbanovics confirmed that today’s board meeting will discuss the situation at the Riga City Council and possible solutions, but he declined to reveal the agenda of the meeting.





The daily said that Harmony might thus attempt to be one step ahead of Environment Protection and Regional Development Minister Juris Puce (For Development/For) who is seeking ways to suspend Usakovs from the position. Harmony’s leader are aware of how complicated the situation has become in relation to the recent probes in Rigas Satiksme municipal public transport company and the State Audit Office reports on development of Riga transport infrastructure.





Urbanovics told LETA today that for the board to make the decision, the proposal itself first has to be submitted to the board. The Harmony’s board meeting will be held on Thursday, February 28.





Earlier the party’s No. 1 candidate for the European Parliament elections was MP Vjaceslavs Dombrovskis.





Meanwhile, Honor to Serve Riga party’s board will meet today to decide on Ameriks’ candidacy for the European Parliament elections.



