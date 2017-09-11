EU – Baltic States, Latvia
Tuesday, 26.02.2019, 10:06
Ušakovs, Ameriks to run for European Parliament elections
BC, Riga, 26.02.2019.
Riga Mayor Nils Usakovs (Harmony) and former Vice Mayor Andris Ameriks (Honor to Serve Riga) will run for the European Parliament elections, according the Latvian public television information reported LETA.
Usakovs and Ameriks had made their decisions to run for the elections last weekend. Still, it has not yet been decided whether they both will run on the Harmony’s ticket or will form a joint ticket for Harmony and Honor to Serve Riga party.
Earlier, Harmony board had decided that MP Vjaceslavs Dombrovskis will top Harmony's ticket in the upcoming European Parliament elections.
The party’s board plans to approve the new list of candidates this week and submit it to the Central Election Commission next week.
The European Parliament elections will be held on May 25.
