Friday, 22.02.2019, 10:37
Ilvesa and Rubesa to also run on For Development/For's ticket in EP elections
Also running on For Development/For's ticket in the European Parliament elections will be Defense Ministry official Ieva Ilvesa, who is the wife of former Estonian President Toomas Hendrik Ilves, and the former chairwoman of RB Rail Baiba Rubesa, according to Latvian Television informaton reports LETA.
It was previously reported that University of Latvia professor and political expert Ivars Ijabs will top the party's ticket in the EP elections.
For Development/For plans to itself campaign together with the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe.
