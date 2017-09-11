Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Society
Last working week starts for current Estonian parlt
The last working week of the 13th Riigikogu started on Monday, informed LETA/BNS.
There are 39 topics on the parliament's agenda for this week, spokespeople for the Riigikogu said.
The topics include a discussion on the future of the Estonian tax system as a matter of significant national importance and a political statement by Minister of Justice Urmas Reinsalu in connection with an analysis of the Constitution.
In the final week of this month there will be no sittings of the Riigikogu, and elections to the 14th Riigikogu will take place on March 3.
