Monday, 28.01.2019, 08:03
Latvian nationals must assess leaving Venezuela at the moment - Foreign Ministry
Those Latvian national currently located in Venezuela should seriously consider whether or not to remain in the country, the Foreign Ministry informs.
The ministry does not recommend any type of travel to the
country at the moment due to the security situation, which deteriorate even
more in the future.
In case Latvian nationals do decide to remain in Venezuela,
the ministry calls for them to remain vigilant at all times and continue to
follow along the situation on the ground.
