Thursday, 24.01.2019, 08:45
Rail Baltica land purchases, technical designing to be completed in 2023
"All land purchases and technical designing work will be finished in 2023," Arenijus Jackus, director of the Rail Baltica Coordination Department at Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai (Lithuanian Railways), said.
"What will remain for the period between 2023 and 2025 will be railway construction works," he added.
Ignas Degutis, acting CEO of RB Rail, a Baltic joint venture that coordinates the Rail Baltica implementation, said 53 bids have been received in technical design procurement procedures, with 500 kilometers of tracks, accounting for around 57% of the entire railway line, to be designed at this stage.
The total cost of Rail Baltica in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia is estimated at around EUR 5.8 bn. Some EUR 2.5 bn are to be invested in Lithuania alone, with 85% of the money expected to come from the EU.
Passenger trains will be able to reach speeds of 249 km/h on the line and freight trains will be able to travel at up to 120 km/h.
The construction of Rail Baltica from Lithuania's border with Poland up to Tallinn is planned to be finished in 2025, with the railway to become operational in 2026.
