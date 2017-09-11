EU – Baltic States, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 23.01.2019, 08:24
Loskutovs poised to take Karins' seat in European Parliament
BC, Riga, 23.01.2019.Print version
Aleksejs Loskutovs (New Unity) who ran in the 13th Saeima elections but was not elected to the parliament, is prepared to replace Latvia’s prime minister nominee Krisjanis Karins (New Unity) in the European Parliament, the politician told LETA.
Loskutovs said he was the candidate to take up Karins’
mandate in the European Parliament. Although Saeima members Ojars Eriks Kalnins
(New Unity) and Andrejs Judins (New Unity) are in higher positions on the New
Unity’s ticket, “as far as I know they have decided not to pick up the mandate,
and I do not see a reason to pass it up,” Loskutovs said.
Loskutovs could not say when he might take over Karins’
mandate as there are still formalities to be completed, which is going to take
some time.
Karins, who ran in the elections on the Unity ticket, was
elected to the European Parliament in 2014.
The next European Parliament elections will take place from
May 23 to 26, and the term of the current EU Parliament will end in the summer.
