Sources: Trump offered to nominate Ricardel as ambassador to Estonia

US President Donald Trump offered to nominate Mira Ricardel as ambassador to Estonia after she was forced to leave the position of deputy national security adviser, but Ricardel turned down the posting to the Baltic state, Bloomberg reported citing unnamed sources, referred LETA/BNS.

Trump offered to nominate Ricardel as ambassador to Estonia after first lady Melania Trump forced the deputy national security adviser out of the White House, according to two people familiar with the matter.





Ricardel left the White House on Wednesday.





It’s unclear if the White House plans to offer her any other position, Bloomberg said.





White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Wednesday in a statement that Ricardel would “transition to a new role within the administration,” but didn’t say what the new job would be and didn’t respond to follow-up questions.





National Security Adviser John Bolton hired Ricardel in April, and while he liked her, she had caused friction across the White House, where colleagues saw her as inflexible and obsessed with process.