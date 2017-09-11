Estonia, EU – Baltic States, USA
Sources: Trump offered to nominate Ricardel as ambassador to Estonia
Trump offered to nominate Ricardel as ambassador to Estonia after first lady Melania Trump forced the deputy national security adviser out of the White House, according to two people familiar with the matter.
Ricardel left the White House on Wednesday.
It’s unclear if the White House plans to offer her any other position, Bloomberg said.
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Wednesday in a statement that Ricardel would “transition to a new role within the administration,” but didn’t say what the new job would be and didn’t respond to follow-up questions.
National Security Adviser John Bolton hired Ricardel in April, and while he liked her, she had caused friction across the White House, where colleagues saw her as inflexible and obsessed with process.
