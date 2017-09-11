Baltic, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Latvia, Lithuania, Railways, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 13.11.2018, 15:02
"Strong candidates" interested in RB Rail CEO position
"We have a number of strong candidates. Currently, the executive
search company is in the stage of forming a shortlist of the candidates," Riia
Sillave, also CEO at Rail Baltic
Estonia, told, without elaborating on the number of candidates or when the
new CEO will be selected.
Sources have told that 12 applications for the position of RB Rail CEO have been received.
Amrop, an
executive search company, is hired to look for a new CEO.
Baiba
Rubesa, RB Rail's previous CEO,
resigned in late September. In February, the Estonians and Lithuanian
shareholders of RB Rail expressed
their no-confidence in Rubesa as they were dissatisfied with her work and said
changes were necessary. The Latvian shareholders then abstained.
Sources have also told that shareholders want a CEO from Poland or
Finland, not from the Baltic states.
