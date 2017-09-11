"Strong candidates" interested in RB Rail CEO position

RB Rail, a joint Baltic company established for the implementation of the European-gauge railway project Rail Baltica, has received applications from competent candidates to assume the position of its CEO, and their shortlist will be produced soon, informs LETA/BNS referring to the company's supervisory board chair.

"We have a number of strong candidates. Currently, the executive search company is in the stage of forming a shortlist of the candidates," Riia Sillave, also CEO at Rail Baltic Estonia, told, without elaborating on the number of candidates or when the new CEO will be selected.





Sources have told that 12 applications for the position of RB Rail CEO have been received.

Amrop, an executive search company, is hired to look for a new CEO.





Baiba Rubesa, RB Rail's previous CEO, resigned in late September. In February, the Estonians and Lithuanian shareholders of RB Rail expressed their no-confidence in Rubesa as they were dissatisfied with her work and said changes were necessary. The Latvian shareholders then abstained.





Sources have also told that shareholders want a CEO from Poland or Finland, not from the Baltic states.