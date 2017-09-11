Employment, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Labour-market
Estonia to set 2019 immigration quota at 1,315
The immigration quota limits the number of aliens who can settle in
Estonia. Under the Aliens Act, the annual immigration quota is the quota for
aliens immigrating to Estonia, which must not exceed 0.1% of the permanent
population of Estonia annually.
For 2012-2014, the government set the limit at 0.075% of the permanent
population of Estonia and then raised it to 0.1%. The size of the quota
was 1,315 for 2018 and 1,317 for 2017.
Subject to the quota are residence permits issued for the purpose of
employment, business and under an international agreement.
Exempted from the quota are citizens of the EU and the European Economic
Area, Switzerland, the United States and Japan.
People arriving in Estonia under the European migrant distribution plan
and other beneficiaries of international protection are exempted from the
quota, just like Estonians, the spouse of an Estonian citizen, an Estonian or
an alien residing in Estonia on the basis of a residence permit, to whom a
residence permit is issued to settle with the spouse, minors and adult
children, parents and grandparents and the ward of an Estonian citizen,
Estonian or an alien residing in Estonia on the basis of a residence permit, to
whom a residence permit is issued to settle with the close relative.
Also people to whom a fixed-term residence permit is issued for the
purpose of engaging in business as a large investor or in connection with
startup business, employment in a startup, employment as a university
teacher, and information and communications technology professionals are
exempted from the quota. Furthermore, an amendment that took effect in July
this year exempts from the quota people issued a fixed-term residence
permit for the purpose of employment as a top specialist.
