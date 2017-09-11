Estonia to set 2019 immigration quota at 1,315

The Estonian Interior Ministry is about to make a proposal to the government to endorse 1,315 people, 0.1% of the country's permanent population, as the immigration quota for 2019, informs LETA/BNS.

The immigration quota limits the number of aliens who can settle in Estonia. Under the Aliens Act, the annual immigration quota is the quota for aliens immigrating to Estonia, which must not exceed 0.1% of the permanent population of Estonia annually.





For 2012-2014, the government set the limit at 0.075% of the permanent population of Estonia and then raised it to 0.1%. The size of the quota was 1,315 for 2018 and 1,317 for 2017.





Subject to the quota are residence permits issued for the purpose of employment, business and under an international agreement.





Exempted from the quota are citizens of the EU and the European Economic Area, Switzerland, the United States and Japan.





People arriving in Estonia under the European migrant distribution plan and other beneficiaries of international protection are exempted from the quota, just like Estonians, the spouse of an Estonian citizen, an Estonian or an alien residing in Estonia on the basis of a residence permit, to whom a residence permit is issued to settle with the spouse, minors and adult children, parents and grandparents and the ward of an Estonian citizen, Estonian or an alien residing in Estonia on the basis of a residence permit, to whom a residence permit is issued to settle with the close relative.





Also people to whom a fixed-term residence permit is issued for the purpose of engaging in business as a large investor or in connection with startup business, employment in a startup, employment as a university teacher, and information and communications technology professionals are exempted from the quota. Furthermore, an amendment that took effect in July this year exempts from the quota people issued a fixed-term residence permit for the purpose of employment as a top specialist.