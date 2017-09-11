Agriculture, EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Funds, Latvia
European Parliament committee supports 17.7 mln euros allocation to Latvia in flood compensations
The European Parliament budget committee approved allocation of 17.7 mln euros to Latvia to deal with consequences of the 2017 floods, informs LETA.
17,730,590 euros will be available from the EU Solidarity Fund.
The funds will be used to deal with consequences of floods, renew
infrastructure, compensate for emergency works, etc.
The decision was approved at the committee with 27 votes to one.
The final decision will be made at the European Parliament plenary
session in November.
As reported, the Latvian government in late August 2017 declared the
state of emergency in agriculture in 29 regions affected by floods. The estimated loss to farmers reached 37.3 mln euros.
