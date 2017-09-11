Parliament allows Lithuania to send more troops to international operations

Lithuania will be able send more troops and civilians to international operations in the next two years, informs LETA/BNS.

The parliament unanimously adopted a resolution giving the green light for up to 520 Lithuanian military and civilian national defense personnel to participate in international operations and serve in NATO and EU military headquarters in 2019 and up to 670 in 2020.





The existing Seimas resolution, in force until December 31, 2018, allowed Lithuania to contribute up to 455 military and civilian national defense personnel to these missions and headquarters.

The resolution also gives the green light for sending up to 190 Lithuanian troops assigned to the Joint Expeditionary Force to participate in UN Security Council-mandated, NATO or EU international operations, or international operations in NATO and EU member states.